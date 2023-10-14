Simplicity Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Simplicity Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AEE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 100,874.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,604,406,000 after acquiring an additional 74,200,015 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Ameren by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,990,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,894 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ameren by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ameren by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ameren by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after purchasing an additional 681,658 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Stock Performance

Ameren stock opened at $77.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.50 and a 200-day moving average of $83.01. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $69.71 and a 52 week high of $92.43.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AEE

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $251,232.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,369 shares in the company, valued at $12,849,813.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ameren

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.