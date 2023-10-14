Simplicity Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,154 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.6% of Simplicity Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $314,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.0% in the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 392,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,777,000 after buying an additional 17,471 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in Alphabet by 7.4% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 264,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,460,000 after buying an additional 18,210 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.94.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,530,462 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $138.58 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

