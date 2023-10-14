Simplicity Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lowered its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,346 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in ANSYS by 93,751.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 141,906,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,867,436,000 after purchasing an additional 141,755,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,560,000 after purchasing an additional 110,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,226,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,070,657,000 after purchasing an additional 430,927 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ANSYS by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,471,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,244,000 after purchasing an additional 90,769 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $620,366,000 after acquiring an additional 38,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $4,642,230.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,900,509.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $4,642,230.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,900,509.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,737.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,954 shares of company stock worth $8,512,235. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

ANSS stock opened at $293.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.24. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $351.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.76.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.05 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 24.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANSS. TheStreet downgraded ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ANSYS

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.