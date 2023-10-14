Simplicity Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 186,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of MTN stock opened at $215.08 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.16 and a 1-year high of $269.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.86 and its 200 day moving average is $238.14. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.28) by ($0.07). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $269.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.70) EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MTN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $272.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet downgraded Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.