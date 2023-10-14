Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $675,000 Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 10.8% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 20.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 90,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 15,334 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 7.1% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 18,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 16.2% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ES opened at $55.03 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $53.10 and a 52 week high of $87.71. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.78%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 80.12%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.17.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

