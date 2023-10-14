Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $692,000 Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,321 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,793 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 30.6% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 230,412 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after buying an additional 54,015 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth $69,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 48.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 129,523 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after buying an additional 41,983 shares during the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth $1,438,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 6.2% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,638 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.68.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Devon Energy stock opened at $48.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.32. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $42.59 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

