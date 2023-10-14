Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $692,000 Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Toro by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,234,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,702,000 after purchasing an additional 903,088 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Toro by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,274,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,336,000 after acquiring an additional 207,532 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toro by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,402,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,191,000 after acquiring an additional 64,265 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Toro by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,337,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,034,000 after acquiring an additional 419,898 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Toro by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,146,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,561,000 after acquiring an additional 458,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TTC opened at $85.88 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $117.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.28). Toro had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Toro in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toro in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

In other news, VP Kevin N. Carpenter sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $131,907.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 169 shares in the company, valued at $13,846.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

