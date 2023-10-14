Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $708,000 Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lowered its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,039 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 6,897 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of HP by 1.0% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 36,325 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in HP by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 39,761 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its position in HP by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,870 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in HP by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 18,550 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in HP by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 80,573 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HP Price Performance

HPQ opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.02. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $33.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.38 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 113.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HPQ. Bank of America raised shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HP

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,596,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $41,040,895.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,922,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,698,304.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,461,344 shares of company stock worth $388,367,025. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.