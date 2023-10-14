Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $711,000 Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,666 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $176.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.41. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.00 and a 12 month high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.08.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

