Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,065,720,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $74.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $67.42 and a 12-month high of $79.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

