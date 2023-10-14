Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $732,000 Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Simplicity Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,927 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,020,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 90,544.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 3,219,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on XEL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $58.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.73 and a 12-month high of $72.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.88 and its 200 day moving average is $63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.03%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

