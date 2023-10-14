Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $787,000 Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HAS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

Hasbro Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $55.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.29. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $73.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -151.35%.

Hasbro Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.