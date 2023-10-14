Simplicity Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 504.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $80.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.53, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $92.36. The company has a current ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $605.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.49 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 16.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

