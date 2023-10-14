Simplicity Solutions LLC Reduces Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Simplicity Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,246,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 220,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,208,000 after acquiring an additional 12,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.06. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $44.09 and a 12 month high of $66.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on CCEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.50 to $75.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($71.58) in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CCEP

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.