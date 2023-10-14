Simplicity Solutions LLC Reduces Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Simplicity Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,246,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 220,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,208,000 after acquiring an additional 12,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance
Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.06. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $44.09 and a 12 month high of $66.79.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
