Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 1,149 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Simplicity Solutions LLC reduced its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,921 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 55.7% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 130,858 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,530,000 after acquiring an additional 46,814 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 44.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,877,000 after purchasing an additional 10,528 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 128.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 45,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,303,000 after purchasing an additional 25,629 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $341,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.93.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU stock opened at $377.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $374.58. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.28 and a 1-year high of $406.94.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

