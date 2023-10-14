Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 1,358 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $825,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,621,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 86,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 26,111 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,360,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $189.85 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.33 and a 52 week high of $198.70. The company has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 13,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $2,296,355.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,115,444.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 13,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $2,296,355.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,115,444.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total transaction of $185,537.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,712 shares of company stock valued at $29,565,787. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANET. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.40.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

