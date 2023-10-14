Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 365 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Simplicity Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 80.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Paychex by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PAYX opened at $117.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. Paychex’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,352,685.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,388 shares of company stock valued at $12,943,630 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

