Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 514 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,787,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 186.9% during the 1st quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.22.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL opened at $137.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.30 and a 1 year high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.96%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

