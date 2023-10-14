Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 802 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO opened at $49.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.85. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $53.55.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

