Simplicity Solutions LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $980,680,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 195.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,649,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,786 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,324,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,153,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,195 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPTS opened at $28.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.89. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $29.44.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.