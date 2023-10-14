SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.43.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SITM shares. Barclays increased their target price on SiTime from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on SiTime in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SiTime from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on SiTime from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $110,469.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,622 shares in the company, valued at $11,049,310.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $110,469.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,622 shares in the company, valued at $11,049,310.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.65, for a total transaction of $131,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,019 shares in the company, valued at $63,062,851.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,541 shares of company stock worth $3,383,148. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SiTime by 87.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SiTime by 94.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in SiTime during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SiTime by 191.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 2,115.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Stock Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ SITM opened at $113.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.97 and a beta of 1.90. SiTime has a 52 week low of $73.10 and a 52 week high of $142.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.86.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $27.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.51 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SiTime will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

