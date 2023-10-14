Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) PT Lowered to C$12.50 at Raymond James

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$12.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Skeena Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

SKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$12.50 to C$14.25 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Skeena Resources and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SKE

Skeena Resources Stock Performance

Shares of SKE opened at C$6.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$546.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Skeena Resources has a 52-week low of C$5.74 and a 52-week high of C$10.38.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skeena Resources will post -0.4862973 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Skeena Resources

(Get Free Report)

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,096 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.