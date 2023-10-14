SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Receives $13.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.88.

Several analysts have issued reports on SLRC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of SLRC stock opened at $15.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.70. SLR Investment has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The firm has a market cap of $822.14 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.09.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. SLR Investment had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $56.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.81 million. Equities research analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.91%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.46%.

In other SLR Investment news, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 227,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,835. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Guy Talarico acquired 20,000 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,674.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 10,000 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 227,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,416,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 74,442 shares of company stock worth $1,120,108. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SLR Investment during the first quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SLR Investment during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in SLR Investment during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 614.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 275.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

