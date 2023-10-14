SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,818 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of SMART Global worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 65.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in SMART Global by 3.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter.

SGH stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average of $22.57. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $655.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 1.45.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). SMART Global had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 32.78%. The company had revenue of $316.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. SMART Global’s revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SGH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on SMART Global from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet raised SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $191,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,156,515. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $58,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,769,978.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $191,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,156,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,210 shares of company stock worth $825,539 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

