Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,229 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 21.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth about $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $25.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $40.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.64.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

A number of analysts have commented on LUV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

