Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.17.

A number of brokerages have commented on SOVO. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sovos Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sovos Brands from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sovos Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Sovos Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Sovos Brands stock opened at $22.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -159.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Sovos Brands has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $22.73.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $217.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sovos Brands will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $1,015,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,074,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,806,608.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $1,015,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,074,761 shares in the company, valued at $46,806,608.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $112,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,979,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,604,015.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,988,950. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOVO. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Sovos Brands during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Sovos Brands by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Sovos Brands by 66.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Sovos Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

