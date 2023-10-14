SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,515 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRLN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.54. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.62 and a one year high of $42.22.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

