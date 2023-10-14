Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) & Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Head to Head Comparison

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) and Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.6% of Spruce Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of Galera Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Spruce Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Galera Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Spruce Biosciences and Galera Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spruce Biosciences N/A -54.80% -43.19% Galera Therapeutics N/A N/A -139.38%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spruce Biosciences 0 0 6 0 3.00 Galera Therapeutics 1 3 0 0 1.75

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Spruce Biosciences and Galera Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Spruce Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $7.67, suggesting a potential upside of 382.18%. Galera Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $7.75, suggesting a potential upside of 3,957.59%. Given Galera Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Galera Therapeutics is more favorable than Spruce Biosciences.

Risk and Volatility

Spruce Biosciences has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galera Therapeutics has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spruce Biosciences and Galera Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spruce Biosciences N/A N/A -$46.18 million ($1.67) -0.95 Galera Therapeutics N/A N/A -$62.22 million ($2.16) -0.09

Spruce Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Galera Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Spruce Biosciences beats Galera Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial. It is also developing tildacerfont for the treatment of pediatric classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia in children that is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and for females with polycystic ovary syndrome, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial. The company has a license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company to research, develop, and commercialize compounds for various pharmaceutical uses; and collaboration and license agreement with Kaken Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize tildacerfont for the treatment of CAH in Japan. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy. It is also developing GC4711, a dismutase mimetic product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy in patients with non-small cell lung cancer and locally advanced pancreatic cancer. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

