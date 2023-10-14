SSE plc (LON:SSE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,992.71 ($24.39).
Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 2,200 ($26.93) to GBX 2,300 ($28.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SSE
Insider Transactions at SSE
SSE Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of LON SSE opened at GBX 1,580.50 ($19.35) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,609.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,745.97. SSE has a 52-week low of GBX 1,435.50 ($17.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,919 ($23.49). The firm has a market cap of £17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,536.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.34.
SSE Company Profile
SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SSE
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- SMART Global Holdings Now Positioned for Upside
Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.