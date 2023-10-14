SSE plc (LON:SSE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,992.71 ($24.39).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 2,200 ($26.93) to GBX 2,300 ($28.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

In other news, insider Gregor Alexander bought 193 shares of SSE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,664 ($20.37) per share, with a total value of £3,211.52 ($3,930.87). In other SSE news, insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 2,000 shares of SSE stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,796 ($21.98), for a total transaction of £35,920 ($43,965.73). Also, insider Gregor Alexander purchased 193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,664 ($20.37) per share, with a total value of £3,211.52 ($3,930.87). Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LON SSE opened at GBX 1,580.50 ($19.35) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,609.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,745.97. SSE has a 52-week low of GBX 1,435.50 ($17.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,919 ($23.49). The firm has a market cap of £17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,536.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.34.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

