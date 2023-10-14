State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 27,803 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,803 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.7% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $54,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97,681.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,056,747,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,133,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,643,659 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after buying an additional 97,907,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after buying an additional 8,088,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,310,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,801,125,000 after buying an additional 1,061,831 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,769,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,270,198,000 after buying an additional 2,285,429 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, September 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.5 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $148.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $110.72 and a 1-year high of $159.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

