State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,688 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in F5 were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in F5 by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,957 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in F5 during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in F5 during the 4th quarter worth $1,102,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in F5 by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,781 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in F5 by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,706 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Insider Transactions at F5

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.95, for a total value of $347,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,052 shares in the company, valued at $17,066,813.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.95, for a total value of $347,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,052 shares in the company, valued at $17,066,813.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total value of $26,560.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,039,613.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,968 shares of company stock worth $1,442,292 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

F5 Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $150.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.05 and a fifty-two week high of $167.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.73.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.35. F5 had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $702.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on F5 from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on F5 from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FFIV

F5 Company Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.