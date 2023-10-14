State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 27.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 112.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 35.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 21.3% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 29.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 7,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $403,696.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,562 shares in the company, valued at $139,577.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REXR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $48.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $46.29 and a one year high of $66.71.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.28). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $195.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.54%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

