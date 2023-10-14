State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 200 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in CarMax by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $663,500.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,006.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax Price Performance

KMX stock opened at $68.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

CarMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Articles

