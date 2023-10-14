State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 600 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth about $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 58.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 84.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JKHY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.46.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $145.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.64. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.28 and a 52 week high of $202.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $534.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.78 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

