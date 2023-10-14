State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 96,420.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,205,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,253,000 after buying an additional 608,107 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $110,636,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,810,000 after buying an additional 364,829 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 586.7% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 403,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,007,000 after buying an additional 345,005 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In related news, CEO Christopher R. Concannon bought 4,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $238.42 per share, with a total value of $1,018,053.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,245,317.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MKTX. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $368.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.09.

Get Our Latest Report on MarketAxess

MarketAxess Stock Performance

MKTX opened at $238.78 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.01 and a fifty-two week high of $399.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

MarketAxess Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.