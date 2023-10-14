State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Penumbra by 2.2% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:PEN opened at $196.40 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.76 and a 12-month high of $348.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.59 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $376.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $351.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Penumbra from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Penumbra from $351.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PEN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.76, for a total value of $2,086,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 444 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.66, for a total transaction of $128,165.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,866.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.76, for a total transaction of $2,086,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,096 shares of company stock valued at $8,161,381. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Profile

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.