State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lincoln Electric Price Performance
Lincoln Electric stock opened at $183.31 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.16 and a 52-week high of $210.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LECO shares. UBS Group started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.57.
View Our Latest Analysis on LECO
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $204,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,958.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $204,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,958.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 8,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total value of $1,794,819.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,283.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Lincoln Electric Company Profile
Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.
Further Reading
