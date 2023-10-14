State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,472 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Garda Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,482 shares in the company, valued at $144,658.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

WYNN stock opened at $90.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -564.25 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.06. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $53.81 and a one year high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -625.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

