State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.57 Million Position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shockwave Medical stock opened at $192.81 on Friday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.50 and a fifty-two week high of $320.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.73.

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.09). Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The company had revenue of $180.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shockwave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $2,146,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,649 shares in the company, valued at $30,400,708.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $2,146,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,649 shares in the company, valued at $30,400,708.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.12, for a total value of $768,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,203,508.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,044,874. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWAV. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Shockwave Medical from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Shockwave Medical from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

