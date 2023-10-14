State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.93 Million Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 446.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 18,342 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at about $285,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whirlpool

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total value of $2,863,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,842,313.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total value of $2,863,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,842,313.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $858,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,143.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Whirlpool Stock Down 0.2 %

Whirlpool stock opened at $123.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.17. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $121.88 and a 1-year high of $160.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 29.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently -24.59%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

