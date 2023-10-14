State of Michigan Retirement System Has $3.67 Million Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in APA were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APA. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in APA by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in APA during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in APA by 2,535.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in APA by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of APA from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of APA from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of APA from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

APA stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.30 and its 200 day moving average is $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 3.50. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $30.67 and a 1-year high of $50.58.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. APA had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 117.05%. APA’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. APA’s payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

