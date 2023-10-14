State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,889 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 48.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $106.61 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $109.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.10). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $935.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.52 million. Equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $422,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,628.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,946 shares of company stock valued at $4,537,484 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

