State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 500 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 221,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,499,000 after acquiring an additional 82,948 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2,265.2% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE LYV opened at $84.55 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $101.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 79.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 190.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.92.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

