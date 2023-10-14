State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Bunge were worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the first quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Bunge by 242.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bunge in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BG shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Bunge from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bunge from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

Insider Activity at Bunge

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $2,237,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,200,529.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bunge Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $102.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $84.61 and a twelve month high of $116.59. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.87 and its 200 day moving average is $101.24.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.48%.

About Bunge

(Free Report)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

