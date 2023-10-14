State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,923 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,497,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,126,098.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,497,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,126,098.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of KNX opened at $47.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.63 and a 1 year high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 8.08%. On average, analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.72%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

