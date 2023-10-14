State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,231 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,461,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,455,000 after purchasing an additional 888,755 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,738,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $424,025,000 after acquiring an additional 95,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,393,000 after acquiring an additional 35,505 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 302.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,361,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,280,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,262,000 after purchasing an additional 31,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $200.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.42 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.88. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.18 and a 52 week high of $211.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $231.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.43 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 75.18% and a net margin of 17.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 2,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $439,896.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,835.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 2,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $439,896.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,835.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 11,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $2,397,854.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,775,833.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,751 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $184.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.67.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

