State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 45.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in Universal Health Services by 30.5% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $163.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.50.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $124.03 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.50 and a 52-week high of $158.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.84.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.31%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

