State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,300 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.9 %

CHRW stock opened at $84.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.72 and a 200 day moving average of $94.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.71 and a 52 week high of $108.05.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 39.80%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 56.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHRW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.48.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

