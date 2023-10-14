State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,400 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Henry Schein by 67,055.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,737,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727,708 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at $347,420,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Henry Schein by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at $109,932,000. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in Henry Schein by 3.5% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 7,263,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,280,000 after acquiring an additional 248,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Stock Up 1.1 %

HSIC opened at $73.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $66.46 and a one year high of $89.72.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

