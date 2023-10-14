State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSL. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 72.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 507.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In related news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total value of $83,211.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,998.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zelman & Associates lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.14.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $256.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $265.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $301.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.45. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.44%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

